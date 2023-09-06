Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the IPRC admit card of the written test for various posts of Technical Assistant, Technician, Draughtsman, and others. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iprc.gov.in.

The online computer based test is scheduled to be conducted on September 20 in 14 cities across the nation. The registration process commenced on March 27 and conclude on April 24, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.iprc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the admit card link available under “Advertisement No. IPRC/RMT/2023/01 dated 26/03/2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.