The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result of the Shorthand Test for recruitment of Stenotypists under Advt No 01/2022 today, September 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Steno exam for Shorthand typing was conducted from May 5 to 8. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 418 vacancies for the post of Stenotypist and 50 posts of Junior Scale Stenographer.

Steps to check PSSSB Steno results 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on Results Now click on Stenotypist/Jr Scale Stenographer shorthand test result link The PSSSB Steno result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PSSSB Stenotypist results 2022.

Direct link to download Jr Scale Stenographer result 2022.

Selection Process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for a computer skill test and document verification.

