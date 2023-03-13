The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Junior Scale Stenographer and Stenotypist. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Steno exam for the Punjabi language was conducted on March 11.

PSSSB has notified 418 vacancies for the post of Stenotypist and 50 posts of Junior Scale Stenographer.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer posts answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for a computer skill test and document verification.

