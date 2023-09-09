Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main Examination 2020. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1480 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The BPSC APO Main exam was conducted from November 12 to 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Steps to download BPSC APO Main 2020 result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APO Main 2020 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to BPSC APO Main 2020 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.