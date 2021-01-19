Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the preliminary examination date for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

“The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2021, in seven different district headquarters across the state,” read the official notice. The final list of selected and unselected candidates is available on Commission’s website.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice release on BPSC website.

Here’s the direct link to the list of new eligible candidates.

Here’s the direct link to the list of ineligible (over age) candidates.

As per the notification, the e-admit card for the Preliminary exam will be made available on the official website a week before the examination.

The application process for the BPSC APO 2020 began on February 7, 2020, and the last day to submit the application form was March 6, 2020.

The selection process will involve the written exam consisting two papers, the first paper for General Studies for 100 marks and second paper for Law for 150 marks. The candidates who clear the first exam will appear for the Main exam consisting of seven papers related to various field in law.

The candidates are advised to access the official notification or visit BPSC’s official website for more information on eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, exam syllabus, exam pattern among others.