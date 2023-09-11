The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Office Assistants (Multipurpose) Main exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary examination can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.

The Office Assistant Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 16. The result for the Preliminary exam conducted from August 5 to 19 was declared on September 1. The result for the Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be released in October.

Steps to download Office Assistant admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on Office Assistant call letter 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Office Assistant admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.