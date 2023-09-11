Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Screening Test for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) post in various subjects under various Advertisements for Mewat and Haryana Cadre. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, till September 13, 2023. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 per challenge. The HPSC PGT recruitment Combined Screening Test was conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4473 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) out of which 613 vacancies in 19 different subjects are for Mewat Cadre, while 3863 vacancies are for PGTs in the Rest of Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600- 1,51,100 + usual allowances as applicable from time to time.

Steps to download PGT answer key 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the PGT answer key link Login using your registration details

Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to PGT answer key/ objection window 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.