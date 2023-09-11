Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the OMR sheets and provisional answer keys for the Agriculture Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2022 under Advt 18/2022. Eligible candidates can download their response sheets and answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in different posts out of which 150 vacancies are for Agriculture Sub Inspector. The ASI exam 2022 was conducted on September 9, 2023.

The provisional answer key booklets for Series A, B, C and D have been released by the Board. Candidates can use the response sheets and the provisional answer key to anticipate their results.

Steps to download PSSSB ASI response sheet

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on ‘Advertisements’ and click on the link under Advt number 18/2022 Now click on OMR sheets for Agricultural Sub Inspector Fill in your application details and login ASI OMR sheets will appear on screen Check and download the sheets against the released key Take a printout for future reference

