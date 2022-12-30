Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to various posts under Advt 18/2022 of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee is January 2.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in different posts.

Vacancy details

Assistant Treasurer: 53

Sub Inspector of Agriculture: 150

Lab Assistant: 9

Gallery Assistant: 7

Jaladsaj: 4

Field Artist: 1

Taxidermist: 1

Catalogue: 1

Jr. Technical Assistant: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Refer to notification.

Here’s PSSSB recruitment 2022 notification Advt 18/2022.

Selection process

The Selection Process for includes Written Exam, Document Verification and Medical Exam.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB recruitment 2022: