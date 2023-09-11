Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card of the Main examination for the Regular Teachers post for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The Main written examination (CBRE Mode) is scheduled to be conducted from September 15 to 25 for a duration of 2 hours.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies including TGT Arts: 1970, TGT PCM: 1419 and TGT CBZ: 1205.

Steps to download Regular Teacher admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Regular Teacher admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Regular Teacher admit card 2023.

