Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from September 15 to October 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a second class master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics with paper in Statistics. More details in the notification.

Experience: Experience of handling official Statistics atleast for one year in a government department or reputed commercial concern or University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST/PwD and other reserved category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 400. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.