Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Librarian, Physical Training Instructor (PTI), and AP (Home Science). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from September 6 to October 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 533 vacancies, of which 247 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, 247 for PTI posts, and 39 for AP (Home Science) posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST/PwD and other reserved category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 400. More details in the notification.

