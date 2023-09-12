Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), Aurangabad, will today, September 12, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer, Auditor and more posts in the Corporation. Eligible candidates must submit their completed application forms on the official website aurangabadmahapalika.org. The last date for printing of application forms is September 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 114 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Architecture) - 26

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 7

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 10

Auditor - 1

Lekhpal - 2

Electrical Supervisor - 3

Assistant Engineer - 13

Sanitation Inspector - 7

Livestock Supervisor - 2

Chief Fire Officer - 9

Assistant Gardener - 2

Junior Auditor - 2

Fireman - 20

Clerk (Accounts) - 10

Candidates can find information on pay scale, post-wise eligibility, physical and educational qualification, age limit, relaxations/reservations, selection process and other information in the official Aurangabad Municipal Corporation notification below:

Here’s Aurangabad Municipal Corporation notification 2023.

Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to general and unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 1000 at the time of application. Candidates from the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, PwBD categories will be charged Rs 900 and Ex-servicemen are exempt from payment of examination fees.

Steps to apply for the CSMC vacancies

Visit the official website aurangabadmahapalika.org On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Recruitment - 2023’ Now click on the application link for Recruitment to various posts Register on the ibps portal and login Fill out the form, upload necessary documents and pay the fee Download the submitted form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for CSMC recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.