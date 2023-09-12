Today, September 12, is the last date to register for the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (District Judge - Entry Level) Direct Recruitment From Bar, Exam 2023 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mphc.gov.in till 11.59 PM tonight.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from September 16 to 18, 2023. The Preliminary exam schedule will be released later.

A total of 21 vacancies will be filled through the MPHJS Exam 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have attained the age of 35 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2023. The applicants should have been an advocate for atleast 7 (seven) years as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from unreserved category and candidates from the state other than Madhya Pradesh are required to pay a fee of Rs 977.02, whereas candidates from reserved category (OBC, SC and ST candidates who are domicile of MP and Specially Abled Person) will have to pay the fee of Rs 577.02.

Steps to apply for MPHJS Exam 2023

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on registration link available for “Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (District Judge - Entry Level) Direct Recruitment From Bar, Exam-2023”

Once registered, login to the application portal Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPHJS Exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.