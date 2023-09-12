The North Western Railway Recruitment Cell, Jaipur has released a notification for recruitment of eligible sports personnel to various posts in various disciplines against Sports Quota. Eligible sports persons will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcjaipur.in from September 15. The last date for submission of forms is October 15, upto 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies out of which 5 are in Pay Level-4/5, 16 are in Pay Level-2/3 and 33 are in Pay Level-1 for the year 2023-24 over North Western Railway.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational qualification:

(a) For Pay level 5 - A Degree/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognized university, OR Pass in B.Sc. from a recognized university for the post of Signal Maintainer Grade-I.

(b) For Pay level 4 - Candidate must have completed Class 12 or equivalent from recognised University or Institute and for the skill test prescribed dictation speed of 80 W.P.M. duration time 10 minutes and transcription time is 50 minutes (English) and 65 minutes (Hindi) for the post of Jr. Stenographer.

(c) For Pay level 2/3 - Class 12 pass out, qualified in Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized Board and having ITI certificate may also eligible to be posted as Tech-III OR pass in Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized Board may also eligible to be posted as Tech-III.

(d) For Pay level 1 - Class 10 pass out from a recognised Board or University OR ITI OR equivalent. More details in the notification. More information in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the sports qualification, pay scale, post details, vacancy details and other information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official RRC notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories will be charged a fee or Rs 500 out of which Rs 400 will be refundable if the candidate actually appears in the trial. Candidates from SC/ST/Women minorities and PwBD categories will pay Rs 250, all of which will be refunded if the candidates actually appear for trial.

Selection Process

Selection will be based upon Document Verification, performance in Sports Trials and assessment of sports achievement and educational qualification etc. Selection will be conducted by North Western Railway, Headquarter, Jaipur for vacancies of Head Quarter Quota and by respective Division/Workshop for vacancies of Divisions/Workshop Quota.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.