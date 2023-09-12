The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has today, September 12, released the results of the Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) conducted for the Combined Secondary Level Examination on September 11, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The Preliminary PET/PST commenced on August 18 and is currently underway. The results of the PET/PST is being published on the following day. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the written exam. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1368 vacancies.

Steps to download CSLE PET/PST result 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on CSLE 2023 PET/PST result link The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSLE PET/PST result 2023 (held on September 11).

