The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on July 21 and conclude on August 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid the Opposition’s demand for a special session of Parliament at the earliest to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and its aftermath.

#WATCH | Delhi | The government has decided to convene the Monsoon Session of the Parliament from 21st July till 12th August, says Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. pic.twitter.com/mopcpyWdpw — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2025

On Tuesday, leaders from 16 Opposition parties wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting forward the demand.

The letter said: “There are serious questions facing the nation about the terror attack, killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri, the ceasefire announcements and the implications on our national security and foreign policy.”

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien told the media: “The government is responsible to the Parliament; Parliament is responsible to the people. That's why we are demanding a special session of the Parliament.”

On Wednesday, O’Brien reacted to the announcement of the Monsoon session saying: “Parliamentophobia (noun) My word for the acute condition of a (Modi) government who have a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Running away from a Special Session.”

Besides a discussion on Operation Sindoor, the session is likely to see an impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma being moved, after unaccounted cash was allegedly found at his home in March.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI that Parliament as a whole will have to discuss the matter and move forward. “So, I am building consensus amongst all political parties and I have started discussion with prominent leaders and I will reach out to everybody,” he said.

Rijiju was further quoted as saying by ANI: “The impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma is a matter related to the corruption in the judiciary. So, there is no scope for any politicking.”