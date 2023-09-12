Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Advt. No. 16 of 2023-24). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in from September 16, 2023. The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed a bachelor’s degree of Fishery Science (B.F.Sc) degree from any recognised University in India or abroad.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview (viva voce test). The exam shall be held at Cuttack. It may also be held at Bhubaneshwar/ Balasore/ Berhampur/ Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.