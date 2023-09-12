Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detailed examination schedule for the post of Dental Surgeon (Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24). As per the notification, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (10.00 AM to 2.00 PM for PWD candidates).

A total of 3,133 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from September 18 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 195 Dental Surgeon posts, of which 65 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Dental Surgeon admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.