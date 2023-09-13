The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant through a country-wide competitive examination today, September 13. Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till October 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies. The Preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 23. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary examination will be able to attempt the Main examination tentatively scheduled for December 2.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between the age of 20 and 28 years as on September 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Applicants must possess at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC. More information in the notification.

Here’s the RBI Assistant recruitment notice 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC/EWS categories will be charged an application fee including intimation charges of Rs 450 + GST. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/EXS will be required to pay only the intimation charges of Rs 50 + GST while Staff of the Reserve Bank of India will be exempt from payment of any fee.

Steps to register for RBI Assistant 2023 exam

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Under ‘Current Vacancies’ click on Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2023 Click on the link to apply for the vacancies Register on the ibps portal and proceed with application Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for RBI - Assistant 2023 exam.

Selection Process

Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.