The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the State Forest Service (Main) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from October 4 to October 24, 2023. Applicants will be able to make changes to their registration forms from December 7 to 26, 2023.

The SFS Main 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from December 1, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the state’s SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS is Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.