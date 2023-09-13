West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final answer key of the Constables/ Lady Constables Preliminary Recruitment Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Preliminary Written Test was conducted on June 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment—Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022 Click on the final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout

Direct link to the final answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.