Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the UP Revenue Accountant 2022 post. Eligible candidates can download their document verification letter from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from September 19 to November 11 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 27433 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajasva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Steps to download Lekhpal DV Schedule 2022

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lekhpal DV Schedule 2022 link The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lekhpal DV Schedule 2022.

Direct link to download call letter for Lekhpal DV 2022.

