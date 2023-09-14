The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of the Preliminary examination for recruitment to the posts of Clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) today, September 14. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023. The Main exam will be held in October 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4045 vacancies.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS Clerk result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

