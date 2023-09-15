Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the admit card for the Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) Exam 2022 today, September 15. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 21, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.

Steps to download JJA admit card 2023



Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here”

Now click on the JJA admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download JJA admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.