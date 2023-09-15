Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of the 67th Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 2104 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The BPSC 67th Main exam was conducted on December 30, 31, 2022, and January 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Steps to download 67th CCE Main result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 67th CCE Main result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download 67th CCE Main result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.