Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till September 18, 2023. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable.

The exam was conducted on August 12, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.

Steps to download MP Police Constable answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Answer key/Objection link for MP Police Constable answer key 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout and raise objections, if any

Direct link to download MP Police Constable answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.