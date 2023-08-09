Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MP Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card -Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023.

Meanwhile, the MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test answer key has also been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections, if any, on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP HSTET 2023 was conducted on August 2, 2023 — from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 8720 vacancies have been notified.

Direct link to download MPESB HSTET answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.