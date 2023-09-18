The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has declared the results for the post of Stenographer (Group C). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the stage 2 examination. The schedule of stage 2 examination shall be announced in due course. The stage 1 exam was conducted on August 1, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 Stenographer vacancies.

Steps to download Stenographer result 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Stenographer Stage I result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EPFO Stenographer (Group C) vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.