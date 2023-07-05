Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the date of examination for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer (Group C) and Social Security Assistant (SSA) today, July 5. Candidates who have registered for the exam can view the official notification on the website epfindia.gov.in.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post.

As per the notification, the EPFO Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1 and the EPFO SSA exam is scheduled to be held on September 18 to 23, 2023.

“The City Intimation Slips for the examination for the post of Stenographer informing the city of examination shall be available from 22nd July 2023 onwards and the admit cards shall be released 2-3 days before exam. The City Intimation Slips for the examination for the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) post shall be available from second week of August, 2023 onwards and the admit cards shall be released 2-3 days before exam,” reads the notification.

