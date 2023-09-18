Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the post of Constable Fire 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.in. The admit card will not be sent by post.

As per the notification, the computer based written examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2023, at different centres in 57 cities across the country.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Now click on Constable Fire 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card 2023.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.