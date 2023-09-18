The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a short notification announcing the recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors in Bihar. A detailed notification regarding the same is expected today, September 18. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the instructor vacancies on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in from tomorrow, September 19 onwards. The last date for submission of application is October 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1279 vacancies for Instructors across various Trades.

Vacancy Details

Machinist : 30 vacancies

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician : 13 vacancies

Draftsman Mechanical : 5 vacancies

Fitter : 159 vacancies

Turner : 32 vacancies

Machinist Grinder : 1 vacancy

Mechanic (Tractor) : 7 vacancies

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) : 10 vacancies

Mechanic (Autobody Painting) : 5 vacancies

Mechanic (Autobody Repair) : 2 vacancies

Mechanic (Diesel) : 88 vacancies

Welder : 100 vacancies

Plumber : 38 vacancies

Foundryman : 13 vacancies

Technician (Mechatronics) : 2 vacancies

Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing : 4 vacancies

Electrician : 178 vacancies

Electronics Mechanic : 133 vacancies

Wireman : 20 vacancies

Electrician (Power Distribution) : 5 vacancies

Solar Technician (Electrical) : 2 vacancies

Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances) : 23 vacancies

IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture) : 5 vacancies

IoT Technician (Smart City) : 4 vacancies

Draftsman (Civil) : 13 vacancies

Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance : 120 vacancies

Surveyor (Business) : 4 vacancies

Engineering (Drawing) : 97 vacancies

Workshop Calculation and Science : 166 vacancies

Here’s the official notification.

A full length notification with post-wise eligibility, application fee, application process, pay scale, educational qualification, vacancy details, selection process and more information is expected on the Commission’s official website later today.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.