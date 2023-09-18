Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades/departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ongcindia.com till September 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of over 2500 vacancies. The list of shortlisted candidates/result is scheduled to be declared on October 5.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 24 years as on September 20, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications:

For (a) Graduate Apprentice: A candidate must possess a Graduate degree (BA/ BCom/ BBA/ BE/ BTech) or equivalent from a recognised Board or University in a relevant field.

For (b) Diploma Apprentice: A qualifying certificate/Diploma in a relevant field from a recognised Board or University.

For (c) Trade Apprentice: A candidate must have qualified Class 10/ Class 12 or an ITI course in a relevant trade. Detailed eligibility in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criterial, vacancy details, application process per position and other information in the official ONGC notification below:

Here’s the ONGC recruitment notification 2023.

Selection Process

Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. More details in the notification.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.