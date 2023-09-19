The Council of Architecture has released the answer key for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 4 2023) today, September 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from the official website nata.in.

The NATA fourth test is was conducted on September 17, 2023. The exam was held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 4 answer key 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in Click on “NATA-2023 Exam 4 answer key” link Key in your login details and submit NATA Test 4 answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NATA Test 4 answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.