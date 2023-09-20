The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier I or SSC CGL Tier I 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 71112 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Tier II examination. The CGLE Tier-II 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from October 25 to 27, 2023.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of TierI Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the website of the Commission shortly,” reads the notification.

The Tier-I exam was conducted from July 14 to 27 in the Computer Based Mode.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to result link Click on CGL Tier 1 result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGL 2023 AAO (List-1) result.

Direct link to CGL 2023 Junior Statistical Officer (List-2) result.

Direct link to CGL 2023 Statistical Investigator (List-3) result.

Direct link to CGL 2023 for other posts than AAOs/JSO/STAT.INV. (List-4) result.

The Commission will hold the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.