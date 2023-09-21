The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the provisional answer key for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections, if any, at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2023 was conducted on September 15, 2023, in two shifts - Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released on September 27.

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Steps to download TS TET 2023 answer key

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on TS TET answer key 2023 link Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download TS TET 2023 answer key.

Direct link to send suggestions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.