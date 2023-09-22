Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the form and submit at upsconline.nic.in by October 3 upto 6.00 PM.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of IES/ISS Exam 2023 conducted in June. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test round.

Steps to fill up IES/ ISS DAF 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, go to “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application”

Click on the IES/ISS DAF 2023 link Login using your registration details Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference



Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.