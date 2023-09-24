Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various Non-Executive posts on contractual basis for posting to HAL – Helicopter Factory, Tumakuru (Karnataka) today, September 24. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website hal-india.co.in till midnight.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 Non-Executive cadre posts for a fixed tenure of 4 years.

Vacancy Details

Fitter (Scale - C5) : 17 vacancies

Electrician (Scale - C5) : 5 vacancies

Stores Clerical / Commercial Asst/ Admin Asst (Scale - C5) : 4 vacancies

Accounts (Scale - C5) : 2 vacancies

Civil (Scale - D6) : 1 vacancy

Technician (Electrical) (Scale - D6) : 7 vacancies

Technician (Mechanical) (Scale - D6) : 2 vacancies

Assistant (IT) (Scale - D6) : 2 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check post-wise eligibility, pay scale, educational requirements, posting details, relaxations/reservations, application fee and more information in the official recruitment notification below:

Here’s the official notification by HAL India.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hal-india.co.in Go to Careers and click on ENGAGEMENT OF PERSONNEL FOR VARIOUS POSTS ON TENURE BASIS FOR POSTING TO HELICOPTER FACTORY Click on the link ‘Click here to view’ On the portal, click on the registration link Login and fill out the application form Download and take a printout for the future

Direct link to apply for HAL vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the preliminary qualification of application forms, a Written test and physical interview if deemed necessary.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.