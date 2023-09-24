The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) will today, September 24, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees and Junior Management Trainees. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website optcl.co.in till 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 68 vacancies of Junior Management Trainees and Management Trainees in Finance, Law, HRD and Telecom departments of the Corporation. Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 32 years to qualify for the posts.

Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Finance) - 10 vacancies

Management Trainee (Law) - 3 vacancies

Management Trainee (HRD) - 10 vacancies

Management Trainee (Telecom) - 10 vacancies

Jr Management Trainee (Finance) - 15 vacancies

Jr Management Trainee (Telecom) - 20 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check out details on pay scale, post-wise eligibility, educational qualification and more details in the official notification below:

Here’s the OPTCL MT recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Unreserved and SEBC candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 1180 while candidates from SC/ST/PWD will be charged a fee of Rs 590.

Steps to apply for OPTCL MT, Jr MT posts 2023

Visit the official website optcl.co.in On the homepage, click on ‘New Openings’ under ‘Career’ tab Click on ‘Current Openings’ Now click on the apply link for MPPR - 04/2023-24 RECRUITMENT OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE / JUNIOR MANAGEMENT TRAINEE Register, login and fill up the form Upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OPTCL vacancies 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the vacancies based on their performance in the Main Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.