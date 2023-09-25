West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the exam schedule for the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service (Main) Exam, 2021. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in Kolkata from October 6 to 13, 2023.

The admit card will be available to download on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from September 27 onwards.

“Qualified candidates are requested to download their e-Admit Cards along with the programme of examination for the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2021 from the Commission’s website at https://www.wbpsc.gov.in from the 27th September, 2023 onwards. There will be no arrangement for issue of duplicate Admit Card from the office of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Audit and Accounts Main 2021 admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to “DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)” Now click on Audit and Accounts Main 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

