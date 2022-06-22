The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the WB Civil Service Prelim Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS prelims exam 2022 was held on June 19 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from June 28 to July 4, 2022.

Steps to download WBCS answer key 2022:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022” under ‘What’s New’ section The WBPSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

The WBCS exam is being conducted for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The exam will consist of three stages: i) Preliminary exam, ii) Main exam, and iii) Interview.