The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) screening test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The provisional answer key for HPPSC AMO exam was released on March 15 and candidates were able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 23. The final answer key was released on August 9.

The personality screening test was conducted from September 4 to 22. A total of 332 candidates appeared for the Screening test.

The HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer written exam was conducted on March 12, 2023, at three examination centres i.e. Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 168 AMO vacancies.

“Based on the Personality Tests conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I Gazetted (on contract basis) in the Ayush Vibhag, H.P., following is the list of candidates, in order of merit, who are being recommended for appointment to the posts,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HPPSC AMO results

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage click on ‘Latest Updates’ Go to the result link for HPPSC AMO Personality Screen Test 2023 The results for HPPSC AMO recruitment drive will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPPSC AMO result.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.