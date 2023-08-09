Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised/final answer key of the Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) screening test today, August 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The provisional answer key for HPPSC AMO exam was released on March 15 and candidates were able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 23.

The HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer written exam was conducted on March 12, 2023, at three examination centres i.e. Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 168 AMO vacancies.

Steps to download HPPSC AMO answer key 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Revised Answer Key to the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Screening Test held on 12.03.2023”

The HPPSC AMO answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key.

