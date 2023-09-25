Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the post of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) and TES Gr-V(B) (Advt. No.-09/2023). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Provisional answer key will be uploaded on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in on the completion of the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.

