The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the Main examination for the CRP RRB XII Group ‘A’ Officers Scale-I. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The Main exam was conducted on September 10 for a duration of 2 hours. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8611 vacancies including 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II, and 73 Officer Scale III posts. Earlier, IBPS had released the hall ticket for the post of Office Assistant.

Steps to download RRB PO Main result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the Officer Scale I Main result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RRB PO Main result 2023.

