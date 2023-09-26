Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023 or JLSCE 2023. Eligible female candidates can register for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till October 25. The last date for payment of fees is October 27, 2023.

This year, the Commission has notified a total of 448 vacancies for Lady Supervisor in the pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 under Pay level 6.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 years to 38 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess atleast a Graduation degree in Sociology/Psychology/Home Science from a recognised University or Institute. More details in the information Brochure.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to register for JSSC JLSCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Forms’ tab Now click on the application link for JLSCE 2023 Register using your email ID and login Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Single Main examination, Physical interview and document verification process.

