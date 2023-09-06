Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the final answer key of the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination 2023 or (JLACE 2023). Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 27 to August 12, 2023, at various exam centres in different districts including — Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Deoghar.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants including 230 vacancies each in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics field. The Pay metric level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

