Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Joint Cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (B&NH) Department [PW(B&NII)D] (Advt. No.01/2023). As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 5 to 17, 2023. The reporting time is 9.00 AM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their interview call letter from the official website apsc.nic.in from September 30 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 244 Assistant Engineer posts.

Candidates appearing for the interview/viva-voce must bring the testimonials in original alongwith self attested photocopies in chronological order, thereof for verification/scrutiny on the day of the interview, reads the notification.

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of the screening test (OMR-based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.