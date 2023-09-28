IAF AFCAT 02/2023 exam results declared; download scoresheet at afcat.cdac.in
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their score cards on the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their score cards on the official website afcat.cdac.in.
The AFCAT 02/2023 exam was held on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies.
“AFCAT 02/2023 result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” reads a message on the official website.
The AFCAT registration process commenced on June 1 and concluded on June 30, 2023.
Steps to download AFCAT result 2023
- Visit official website afcat.cdac.in
- Click on the result notification for AFCAT 02/2023
- Key in your credentials and login
- AFCAT 2023 result will appear on screen
- Check and download a copy of your score card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download AFCAT result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.