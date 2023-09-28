BSSC CGL 2022 DV schedule released; to commence on October 5
The document verification is scheduled to be held from October 5 to 9, 2023.
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the document verification schedule of the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. As per the notification, the DV will be held from October 5 to 9 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The applicants are directed to report 1 hour before the commencement of the DV round alongwith the required documents.
A total of 2464 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification process. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies.
Steps to download BSSC CGL DV schedule 2022
- Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on 3rd CGL DV schedule 2022 link
- The schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to 3rd CGL 2022 DV schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.