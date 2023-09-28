Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the document verification schedule of the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. As per the notification, the DV will be held from October 5 to 9 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The applicants are directed to report 1 hour before the commencement of the DV round alongwith the required documents.

A total of 2464 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification process. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies.

Steps to download BSSC CGL DV schedule 2022

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on 3rd CGL DV schedule 2022 link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 3rd CGL 2022 DV schedule.

